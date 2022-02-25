James “Jimmy” Noel Aquiningoc, of Dededo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada, and will end March 3. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

