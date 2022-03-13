James “Jimmy” Noel Aquiningoc, of Dededo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday, ending March 3, at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Load entries