James “Jimmy ” Santos Tenorio Parrish, of Dededo, Formally of Tumon, “Familian Bali Tres” died Jan. 14 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. (Lower Level) and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level) at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level), Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries