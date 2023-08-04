Janet Amy Ellen Nightingale, of Tamuning, originally from South Africa passed away July 31 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects may be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 13 followed by Memorial Service at noon at Agana Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Seventh-Day Adventist Cemetery, Ipan, Talo'fo'fo.
Janet Amy Ellen Nightingale
