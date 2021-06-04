Janet Aponte Domenden, of Mangilao, died May 30 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon June 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
