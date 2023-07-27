Janet "Jan" Camacho Blas, of Yona, passed away July 18 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (No mass Thursday), 4 p.m. Saturday & 7 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Last respects will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. August 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada.

Load entries