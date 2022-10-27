Janis “Jan” Chargualaf Guerrero, of Canada, Barrigada, familian “Gualafon/Balujok”, died Oct. 20 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries