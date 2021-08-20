JanMarie San Nicolas Mendiola, familian “Gutos," of Dededo, died Aug. 14 at the age of 39. Last respects and viewing will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Aug. 31 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Private cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries