Jaren Josh Guerrero Cruz passed away April 1. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Thursdays) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88026788118?pwd=Rmw3VHNDUlJIWVB6Yy9XMzNSMTBvdz09. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 13 at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Jaren Josh Guerrero Cruz
Vanessa Wills
