Jaren Josh Guerrero Cruz passed away April 1. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Thursdays) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88026788118?pwd=Rmw3VHNDUlJIWVB6Yy9XMzNSMTBvdz09. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 13 at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries