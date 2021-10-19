Jaron Chakr Weilbacher, also known as “JC/Jay,” of Chalan Pago, died Oct. 9 at the age of 23. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries