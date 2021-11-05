Jarred "Gerald"/"Jeered" Chiguina Sanchez, familian Koro, of Humåtak, died Oct. 7 in Hawaii at the age of 28. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the residence of Francisco and Rosaline Sanchez in Humåtak. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Interment will follow at Humåtak Cemetery.

