Jaryd Ray Perez, of Mangilao, died Aug. 22 at the age of 18. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. at 228 Carnation St., Pagat, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries