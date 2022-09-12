Jasmin "Jas" T. Canlas, of Yigo, died Aug. 27 at the age of 47. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Funeral services will take place in Santa Rita, Pampanga, Philippines.
