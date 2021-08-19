Jason “Charles” Clair Farnum,of Agana Heights, died on Aug. 13 at the age of 44. Mass of Intention is at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights, as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m.; and Sunday at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

