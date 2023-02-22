Jason “Jay” Oscar Quintanilla Susuico, familian Fala, Taibas and Suja, of Chalan Pago, and formerly of Hågat and Sånta Rita-Sumai, died recently at the age of 50. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

