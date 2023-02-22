Jason “Jay” Oscar Quintanilla Susuico, familian Fala, Taibas and Suja, of Chalan Pago, and formerly of Hågat and Sånta Rita-Sumai, died recently at the age of 50. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Lucky you don't sedate me': GMH patient alleges botched procedure
- Felon suspected in new case of sexual assault, violating order
- Delivery driver accuses business owner of groping
- Man arrested in alleged road rage case
- Woman who drank at 'law enforcement function' suspected of impaired driving
- Jury: 3 guilty of inheritance scams
- Suspect admits guilt in 2020 drive-by shooting
- Police arrest woman suspected in robbery of Yona gas station
- Man is allegedly attacked over ‘having sex’ with other’s ‘chick’
- 'It's a signal': Arriola concerned about decline in local attorneys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
The Gilita Gazette
- By Joycelynn Atalig
Rota - an island with the most intimate traffic experience in the world. Read moreThe Rota wave: ‘Aluf Luta!’
- Gary Kuper
Unfortunately, my last letter did not elicit the response I hoped it would. So, if I may try again: Read moreSenators are acting like a tower of giraffes
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In