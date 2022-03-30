Jayden Mantanona Duenas, of Dededo, died March 15 at the age of 5. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 2 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries