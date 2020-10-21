Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $23.7M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Convicted drug smuggler allegedly still using meth
- Off-duty cop arrested in Dededo shooting
- Man, 21, accused of punching 4-year-old
- FEMA doubles Guam jobless aid to 6 weeks
- Woman denies federal marriage fraud charges
- Expanded package pickup hours at Guam post offices
- Chamber chair calls out 'reckless' businesses
- Man, 33, accused of repeatedly assaulting woman
- Man high on meth threatens couple: ‘Demon, Lucifer, I’m going to kill you both’
Images
Videos
The final stretch to the election means voters can't waste their voice. Read more
Ginen I Hinasso Column (From A Thought)
- By Peter Onedera
I have spent the entire summer sending off letters to people whom I’ve established through my professional dealings as a teacher and was fortu… Read more
- Dr. Thomas Shieh
We all agree the key preparation in the fight against COVID-19 is ensuring Guam’s hospitals are well stocked and staffed. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In