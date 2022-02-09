Jeanette Tenorio Perez, of Yona, formerly of Barrigada, familian Supiano/Manga, died Jan. 21 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow.

