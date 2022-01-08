Jeanette Torres Reilly, Familian Vicentico, of Yigo, died Jan. 5 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon Jan. 21 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
