Jeanna Dolores (Santos) Arnaiz Untalan, of Mangilao, died on Sept. 4 at the age of 39 years. Last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Agat.
Jeanna Dolores (Santos) Arnaiz Untalan
Tags
Oya Ngirairikl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Honor walk tribute paid to Kyle 'Boom' Reyes, funeral today
- Woman, 29, dead following Saturday night crash
- 'Devastated': 2 moms perish in SUV crash
- More than $1M in Economic Impact Payment checks to be mailed
- About $19M in All RISE checks to be processed for estimated 18,000 applications filed Sept. 1
- Fatal car crash in Piti
- Should you opt out of Advance Child Tax Credit? DRT to start payments this month
- Man sentenced to 6 years for sexual relationship with teen
- 18K All RISE applications processed for payment
- Governor anticipates allowing schools to resume in-person learning as early as Monday
Images
Videos
Several people over the past week have been brought to Guam hospitals too late to be revived as the more aggressive COVID-19 delta variant dea… Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
About 50 years ago, a model called The Four Levels of Teaching was created. Read more
- Paul Zerzan
The decision by the NFL to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” along with “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of every football game is a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In