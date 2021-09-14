Jeanna Dolores (Santos) Arnaiz Untalan

Jeanna Dolores (Santos) Arnaiz Untalan, of Mangilao, died on Sept. 4 at the age of 39 years. Last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

