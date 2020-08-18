Jeannie Almoguera Hattori of Yigo, died on Aug. 16 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held on Aug. 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, in Leyang, Barrigada. The memorial final blessing will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

