Jeffery "Jeff” Cepeda Camacho, familian “Desa”, of Mongmong, died August 20 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 9 a.m. Sunday until September 9 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. September 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries