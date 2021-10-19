Jeffrey “Jeff” Jerome Salvacion, familian Korincho/Topasna, of Agana Heights, died on Oct. 12 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

