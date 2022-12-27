Jeffrey “Jeff” Mendoza Gonzales, of Barrigada Heights/San Francisco, died Nov. 28 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Dec. 30 at Father Duenas Memorial School – The Boy’s Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at FDMS - The Boy’s Chapel, Mangilao. Internment services will soon follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden of Devotion in Windward Hills, Yona.
Jeffrey Mendoza Gonzales
Vanessa Wills
