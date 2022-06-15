Jeffrey Paul Pangelinan Fejeran, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died June 5 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

