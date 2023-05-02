Jenavie “Chummie” Marie Cepeda, of Dededo, passed away April 12 at the age of 32. Last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. May 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

