Jenavie “Chummie” Marie Cepeda, of Dededo, passed away April 12 at the age of 32. Last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. May 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Jenavie Marie Cepeda
Vanessa Wills
