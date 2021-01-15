Jennifer Ann San Nicolas, of Yona, died Jan. 10 at the age of 51. Mass is being said at San Isidro Catholic Church, Inarajan: 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15; 6:30 a.m. Jan. 16; 8 a.m. Jan. 17; 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. Viewing and funeral services will be announced on a late date.

