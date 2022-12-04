Jeramie “Jay” Venancio Songeni Sanchez, of Dededo, died Nov. 20 at the age of 24. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Cremation to follow.

