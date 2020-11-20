Jeremiah Yanfag, of Yigo, died Oct. 25 at the age of 28. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

