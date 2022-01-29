Jeremias "Jerry" A. Carrera, of Dededo, died Jan. 22 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Rosaries will be held via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Zoom Linkhttps://zoom.us/j/91800778625 Zoom Passcode 007.Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries