Jeremy James Cruz, of Dededo, died July 30 at the age of 47. Rosary is prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m. ending Aug. 10 at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church in Tumon. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church in Tumon. A private cremation ceremony will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills.
