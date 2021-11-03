Jerome J. Mendiola, of Dededo, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 51. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Venessa Mendiola's residence in Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 17 from 9 - 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Interment services will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery (Tiguac), Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries