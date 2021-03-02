Jerrick Joe Salas Unchangco, of Dededo, died Jan. 25 at the age of 40. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on March 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery at Nimitz Hill. 

