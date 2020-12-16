Jesse A. D. Oshiro, of Yigo, died Dec. 5 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

