Jesse Acfalle Lujan, of Merizo, died April 11 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom - the URL is: https://us.05web.zoom.us/j/2721188572?pwd=ZGpSdVQ5UWVVa
Meeting ID: 272 118 8572 Passcode: PjJbb3
Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona, with interment service to follow at Merizo Cemetery at a later time.
