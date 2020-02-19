Jesse Aguon Abian, of Santa Rita, died Feb. 13 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is being held at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Vicente Limtiaco "Tiguac" Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries