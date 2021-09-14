Jesse Andrew Quichocho, familian Buko, formerly of Chalan Pago, resided in Yona, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. on Sundays. Mass will end on Sept. 17. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, followed by the public viewing at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cremation will follow.

