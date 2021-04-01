Jesse “Solgan” Anthony Salanga, of Sinajana, died March 23 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente-San Roke Church in Barrigada at 6 p.m. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on April 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
