Jesse Cruz Dydasco, known as "Jess," of Santa Rita, died Dec. 5 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

