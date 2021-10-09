Jesse Flores Pangelinan, of Agana Heights, died Oct. 5 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.- noon Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada, on Route 16 across from the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment service to follow immediately thereafter at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

