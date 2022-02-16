Jesse “JQ"/"DJ” Guerrero Quinata, of Sinajana, and formerly of Malesso', died Feb. 5 at the age of 56. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
