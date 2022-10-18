Jesse James Tenorio Sablan II, of Yigo, died October 7, at the age of 37. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. October 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

