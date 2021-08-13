Jesse Junior Crisostomo Gogo

Jesse Junior Crisostomo Gogo

Jesse Junior Crisostomo Gogo, familian Bonik, of Yona, died on July 30 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at St. Francis Church in Yona. Interment Services to follow thereafter at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries