Jesse Lawrence Cepeda, familian Paladan/Dasu of Yigo, died March 6 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo at 6:30 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. Saturday until March 14. The ninth-night rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. March 14 at 261-A Marine Corps Drive, Yigo. A dinner reception will follow. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 17 at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
