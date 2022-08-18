Jesse Martinez Manibusan,"Familian Punta, Romio, Jeje and Bittot", of Yona, died August 14 at the age of 55. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. September 3 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Jesse Martinez Manibusan
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 arrested in deadly Dededo stabbing
- 5 men arrested in deadly stabbing in Dededo; victim identified as father of three
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Cheryl Borja wanted by GPD for questioning
- Dededo murder suspect held on $250K cash bail
- Tamuning bar is another pandemic casualty
- Concerned cops: Many officers don't meet physical standards
- 'Monsters' get life sentences for murder of former mayor
- Man sentenced for groping teen fights conviction
- Unsealed records reveal 9 pounds of meth seized in mail
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In