Jesse Martinez Manibusan,"Familian Punta, Romio, Jeje and Bittot", of Yona, died August 14 at the age of 55. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. September 3 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries