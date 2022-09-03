Jesse Martinez Manibusan, familian Punta, Romio, Jeje and Bittot, of Yona, died Aug. 14 at the age of 55. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

