Jesse "Sabina" Quinata Meno, of Merizo, died Jan. 22 at the age of 63. Mass is being offered nightly at 6 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, and Friday. No Mass on Thursday. Mass is 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 15 at San Dimas Church, Merizo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Merizo Cemetery.
