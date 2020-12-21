Jesse Rosario Crisostomo died Nov. 28 at the age of 55. Last respects and viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com.

