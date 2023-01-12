Jesse Tommy Gogo, Familian Mackin, of Sinajana, died Dec. 22 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Private Cremation will follow.

