Jessey Taeu Pereda, also known as “Coach Jess," familian Gabit, of Mangilao and formerly of Barrigada, died Nov. 18 at the age of 56. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

